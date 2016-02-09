Watch: Kendall Jenner Wants You to Get Out and Rock the Vote

One of Kendall Jenner’s busiest weeks of the year is coming up as New York Fashion Week kicks off, but this in-demand model is still finding time to speak up about causes she believes in.

Jenner has partnered with Independent Journal Review and Rock the Vote, a non-profit organization that encourages young people to get engaged and involved in politics. In her campaign, the model is dressed as a stunning Rosie the Riveter, flexing her (toned!) muscles for the world to see. “She’s hoping that other young women and young people feel as empowered and strong as she does to get registered to vote,” the campaign’s public relations team shared.

If you’re looking for a model of a strong and ambitious young woman, Jenner is the one for the job.