Watch Kendall Jenner Turn Up the Heat in Sexy New Love Advent Calendar Video

Kendall Jenner's modeling career is definitely on fire. Earlier this month we got to watch the stunning star take on the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show for the first time and now, she's starring in Love magazine's hot Christmas Eve Advent calendar video.

In the steamy footage, the 20-year-old is surrounded by a burning forest, but there's no need to worry. Jenner maintains her cool as the trees go up in flames. She rolls around in a black fur coat that is positioned to show off her racy lingerie, and it seems as if she has mysterious powers as she stares seductively into the camera sporting a vampy look. The clip continues and the model is transported into a wintry landscape, but she's kept a little warmer this time with a fastened coat and pumps. Watch the full clip in the video above.