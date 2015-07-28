Watch Kendall Jenner Coyly Play Camera Tricks in Her New Estée Lauder Ad

Oh, that Kendall Jenner is a sneaky one! The 19-year-old model stars in a brand-new promo for Estée Lauder's Envy Liquid Lip Potion and in it she manages to one-up both the photographer and the camera.

In the video, the photographer instructs Jenner—who was announced as the face of Estée Lauder back in November—to pose seriously and dramatically. But the resulting images are anything but staid—and show a goofy Jenner puckering her lips, holding up peace signs, and sticking out her tongue. When he asks Jenner once again to make serious faces, she complies, but once again silly photos that would fit right in on her Instagram feed show up instead. Although the photographer is confused, Jenner is clearly on it as she gives a wise, sultry red-lipped smirk to the camera before the ad ends.

