Watch Kendall and Kylie Jenner Have a Karaoke Party in Justine Skye's New Music Video

Kendall Jenner recently showcased her dance moves in the Balmain x H&M campaign music video and now the model is teaming up with her little sister, Kylie Jenner, to once again hit the dance floor.

Earlier this week Justine Skye debuted her new music video for the single "I'm Yours" in New York's Times Square, and the superstar sisters show off their lip-syncing skills throughout the footage. Kendall, 20, and Kylie, 18, appear to be having just another fun night out at karoke as they sing along to Skye's track, which features Vic Mensa and a smooth R&B vibe. Press play at the top to watch a clip from the music video.