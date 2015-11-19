Watch Kelly Clarkson Share Sweet Kisses with Daughter in Her New Music Video

The visuals for Kelly Clarkson's next single "Piece by Piece" have finally arrived, and the scenes are quite fitting for the emotional track.

As the 33-year-old belts out the tune, the black-and-white video shows close-ups of other women who seem to identify with the heart-tugging lyrics. The opening lines are pretty sad, "And all I remember is your back walking towards the airport leaving us all in your past," but the encouraging message of the chorus gives a sign of hope. "And piece by piece you filled the holes that you burned in me."

Even as the video progresses, each lady seems to find her joy and their frowns turn into smiles that turn into laughter. But the most heartwarming moment is when Clarkson cradles her daughter, River Rose Blackstock, 1, in her arms, and they share a few priceless kisses. Watch the entire clip above.