Watch Keira Knightley Speed Boat Through the Seine in Her Latest Coco Mademoiselle Campaign

Third time’s a charm for Keira Knightly. Just like her wedding dress (which she famously rewore thrice), she is sticking to the number three in her gorgeous new campaign trilogy for Coco Mademoiselle fragrance.

In the latest video of the series, Knightley floats down a cascading staircase while gazing at an admirer from afar who is a guest at the fabulous party happening below her. "The third film is very silver and quite cool," Knightley says of playing the mysterious role of the fragrance's namesake, Coco Chanel. "But again, nobody can quite capture her, so she is kind of there, but she is sort of playing with them.”

And though she is anything but a novice, walking in heels for the video was a challenge. “With my high heels, I was bouncing on the stairs and I was really afraid of breaking my neck,” she says. “So [director Joe Wright] kindly allowed me to go down the stairs with bare feet. But don’t tell anyone!”

After disappearing from the fete, she takes the helm of a boat on the Seine in Paris, still wearing her fabulous party frock. “We shot this moment at 4 a.m. to see the sun rise. It was sublime,” the actress says.

Knightley has been the famous face of the brand since 2007, joining other leading ladies like Nicole Kidman, Ali McGraw, and Catherine Deneuve.

