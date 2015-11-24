Watch Katy Perry Cast a Magical Spell in H&M's Holiday Collection Video

Earlier this month we shared a preview of H&M's new holiday collection that features Katy Perry as the face of the seasonal line, and now the pop star is back with an equally cheerful "Every Day Is a Holiday" song and video. In the clip, Perry makes our dreams come true by combining all of the joys of the holiday season in one clip.

The 31-year-old opens the scenes in her fairy costume, which is designed with pastel shades of green, yellow, and purple, that match her curly hair and irridescent eyeshadow. Then Perry's new song, an upbeat melody, comes on as she twirls around with life-size gingerbread men, and walking gifts. There's also plenty of Santa's little helpers, including a hunky shirtless green-eyed guy who cuddles up to kittens while parading on the hood of a vintage red car. This isn't the first time she's showed us her festive seasonal cheer; Perry is also currently selling holiday onesies of her own design. Press play above to watch the full H&M campaign video.