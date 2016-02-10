Watch Katie Holmes's Fierce Beyoncé Imitation After Crushing It at Musical Beers Game

If Katie Holmes ever gets sick of acting, she has a definite career backup. She showed off her amazing talents Tuesday night on The Tonight Show when she stopped by to play a round of Musical Beers with host Jimmy Fallon, The Roots, and fellow guest Ryan Reynolds.

Looking beautiful and demure in a black Zac Posen dress with her hair up, she initially seemed out of place among all the men to play a game of musical chairs, where they players fight over one less cup of beer in each round instead of a chair. Taking off her heels to play, it didn't seem like this game would be her forte.

RELATED: Gwyneth Paltrow and Katie Holmes Post Tributes to the Late Abstract Artist Ellsworth Kelly

However, Holmes fooled them all in the first round, when she stole the beer Reynolds was going for with one swift move, literally crushing the cup. "Katie Holmes ripping it from the hands of Deadpool!" shouted Fallon. Too bad the host was her next victim. "I don't want to be by Katie. She scares me!" said Fallon, laughing.

And he was smart to be scared, as she got him out that round. Maybe she was a fraternity boy in another life? Eventually it was just down to her and Roots member Captain Kirk Douglas, stealthily running around the table coveting the one remaining cup. He managed to nab it, but just barely. Get this lady an action movie, stat! Watch Holmes play Musical Beers in the video above.

In a less competitive moment, Holmes, who currently stars in the film Touched With Fire, also shared her best Beyoncé face after catching Bey's incredible Super Bowl halftime performance with girlfriends on Sunday. The 37-year-old star also shared a photo of her and her mom backstage in the dressing room with the caption, "So happy to be on @jimmyfallon and so excited my beautiful mom can be here!"

So happy to be on @jimmyfallon and so excited my beautiful mom can be here! #touchedwithfire #feb12 @zacposen A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Feb 9, 2016 at 3:52pm PST

PHOTOS: See Katie Holmes' Style Transformation

Watch Holmes give her best Beyoncé impression in the clip below.