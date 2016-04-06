Watch Katharine McPhee "Show Us What She’s Working with" on Lip Sync Battle

Katharine McPhee faces off against Jason Derulo on this week’s Lip Sync Battle, and she’s not messing around. The American Idol runner-up chose to perform Mystikal’s “Shake It Fast” and she totally committed to the tune.

In a preview from the upcoming episode, McPhee wears a white T-shirt, tight leather pants, and a gold chain necklace as she pantomime-raps the lyrics, drops it to the floor, and even makes it rain with a handful of cash. “Bend over girl, show me what you workin’ with,” Mystikal raps, and the Scorpion star obliges, eliciting a hilarious reaction from Chrissy Teigen.

In the first teaser for this week’s battle, Derulo got into character for Rick James’s “Superfreak” in a bedazzled jumpsuit—this matchup might be one for the books. Tune in on Thursday, April 7, at 10 p.m. ET to watch the singers duke it out.