Watch Katharine McPhee Perform Jason Derulo's "Want to Want Me" in Front of Him on Lip Sync Battle

If you have a weakness for abs and sultry dance moves then last night's episode of Lip Sync Battle was tailored for you1 American Idol alum Katharine McPhee faced off against singer Jason Derulo, and let's just say neither held back the sexiness and it made for a very entertaining show.

McPhee started things off right with Mystikal’s “Shake It Fast" and, well, she did just that. She even pulled cash out of her bra at one point to make it rain for the audience. Watch a clip from her performance here:

Derulo's chose Ginuwine’s “Pony" (a Lip Sync Battle standard) for his turn and showcased his incredible abs and dance moves—with a little help from a prop broom that he swept around as he moonwalked across the floor.

For Round 2, the Scorpion actress took the psychological warfare route by choosing her opponent's own song, "Want to Want Me." She pranced around the stage in a silk teddy and showed off her own ab strength as she did crunches with her legs over a man's shoulders. “It’s a whole new Katharine tonight,” host LL Cool J said. Derulo followed that with a spot-on performance of the Rick James's classic "Super Freak" but it was clear that McPhee was the winner of the championship belt.

“I never win ever—I was on a show that I lost,” she said, referring to American Idol. “I finally won something!” Perhaps she should have tried those dance moves on Idol!

