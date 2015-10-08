Watch Kate Winslet Take Funny-Faced Selfies with Jimmy Fallon

Although she plays a rather buttoned-up character in her newest film, Steve Jobs, Kate Winslet couldn't stop laughing when she played a round of Photo Booth on The Tonight Show Wednesday. Host Jimmy Fallon challenged the Oscar winner to make ridiculous faces and then make them even weirder using an app. And while Fallon did make some funny ones, Winslet's faces deserved the highest of accolades.

Despite being "not very good with devices," Winslet skillfully snapped selfie after selfie on her iPad. In one round she insisted she had a butt face. "My 11-year-old [son, Joe,] is going to love me for doing this!" she said. The actress also teased Fallon for taking too long. "Hurry up! Men and mirrors. See that's what it is, it's a mirror thing."

See all of Winslet's and Fallon's funny faces in the above video.