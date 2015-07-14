Watch Kate Winslet and (a Shirtless) Liam Hemsworth Get Together in the Dressmaker Trailer

Kate Winslet is one of the great dramatic actresses of our time, but it's also nice to see her perform in slightly lighter fare, especially when beautiful fashion (and men) are involved. And if the trailer for her latest film is any indication, that is exactly what we will get with The Dressmaker.

Based on the book of the same name by Rosalie Ham, the Academy Award winner plays Myrtle "Tilly" Dunnage, a dressmaker who has worked in Paris and London in the 1950s. When she returns home to her small, poor Australian village to care for her ailing mother (portrayed by Judy Davis), she has to face years of rumors from the whole town that she killed a boy when she was younger. But, then again, she also comes face to face with small-town hottie Teddy McSwiney—played by Liam Hemsworth (who finally gets to use his real accent and appears sans shirt in the trailer)—so it can't all be bad.

RELATED: Want in on Kate Winslet's Secret Skin Weapon? Try This Facial

In the preview, Tilly also shows off several gorgeous designs and helps a local girl learn about the power of an amazing outfit. "A dress can't change anything!" the shy Gertrude exclaims. "Watch and learn, Gertrude. Watch and learn," Tilly says. "I can make you the most striking girl in the room." And with the help of gorgeous gown, Tilly does indeed transform her.

The film hits theaters Oct. 22. Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.

PHOTOS: See Kate Winslet's Changing Looks