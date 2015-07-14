Watch Kate Winslet and (a Shirtless) Liam Hemsworth Get Together in the Dressmaker Trailer

Meredith Lepore
Jul 14, 2015 @ 8:15 am

Kate Winslet is one of the great dramatic actresses of our time, but it's also nice to see her perform in slightly lighter fare, especially when beautiful fashion (and men) are involved. And if the trailer for her latest film is any indication, that is exactly what we will get with The Dressmaker.

Based on the book of the same name by Rosalie Ham, the Academy Award winner plays Myrtle "Tilly" Dunnage, a dressmaker who has worked in Paris and London in the 1950s. When she returns home to her small, poor Australian village to care for her ailing mother (portrayed by Judy Davis), she has to face years of rumors from the whole town that she killed a boy when she was younger. But, then again, she also comes face to face with small-town hottie Teddy McSwiney—played by Liam Hemsworth (who finally gets to use his real accent and appears sans shirt in the trailer)—so it can't all be bad.

In the preview, Tilly also shows off several gorgeous designs and helps a local girl learn about the power of an amazing outfit. "A dress can't change anything!" the shy Gertrude exclaims. "Watch and learn, Gertrude. Watch and learn," Tilly says. "I can make you the most striking girl in the room." And with the help of gorgeous gown, Tilly does indeed transform her.

The film hits theaters Oct. 22. Watch the trailer by clicking on the video at top.

[music] Michael Dunage. You grew up. You got old. Little Danny is back. I haven't seen her since she was a kid. Wonder how she turned out. Molly doesn't get out much. [MUSIC] I don't know why you've come to this hole. Who lives at mad Molly's now? She's back! The manderous is back! [MUSIC] I need to remember the truth. They say that she killed a boy. [MUSIC] And where did you go from here? I worked in London, Milan, and Paris. [MUSIC] I reckon you came home for one of two things, revenge or me. Gertrude Pratt, a dance this Saturday night. A dance can't change anything. Watch and learn Gertrude, watch and learn. I can make you the most striking girl in the room. Take your clothes off. A murderer and a ****. [MUSIC] Stunning. You can transform people, use it. Kelly darling. I remember that day. She saw the whole thing. She murdered him. She's cursed. I didn't do it. It's just a pack of lies! [MUSIC] They'll never forgive me for that boy's death. You're wasted here. [MUSIC] Stop that charger. With what, sitting? [MUSIC] Why didn't you tell me? [MUSIC] You don't scare me Tilly Dunnage. [MUSIC] Tilly Dunnage you've enriched my life. [MUSIC] I reckon you'd make some bloke pretty happy. [MUSIC] You could be married in this suit, snapped up by some eligible spinster or hag. [MUSIC]

