Watch Kate Moss Deliver a Set of Electrifying Poses in Massive Attack’s "Ritual Spirit" Music Video

All eyes may recently have shifted to Kate Moss’s mini-me sister Lottie—she has already proven to own the camera at just 18—but let’s not forget who originally nabbed the queen bee title. For her latest project, the 42-year-old Brit ditched the runway and instead teamed up with Massive Attack to create a super trippy music video we can’t get enough of.

Dubbed “Ritual Spirit” (featuring Azekel), the song is a solid representation of the English group’s trip-hop sound. Sure, the music, replete with deep bass hymns and moody, club-friendly rhythmic beats, is worth adding to your getting-ready playlist; however, it’s Moss who steals the show. In the video, the fashion icon rocks a nude bodysuit and parades about a dark room with nothing but a flashing light bulb and her don’t-mess-with-me attitude. Her hair is slicked back into a sporty, freshly washed ‘do, and her skin radiates with its own natural glow.

This, of course, isn’t the first time the always-It-girl has worked with a musician, previously having teamed up with Elton John, Paul McCartney, and The White Stripes, among others.

Watch the scintillating video above and prepare to be blown away.