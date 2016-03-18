Watch Kate Moss Deliver a Set of Electrifying Poses in Massive Attack’s "Ritual Spirit" Music Video

Jonathan Borge
Mar 18, 2016 @ 1:15 pm

All eyes may recently have shifted to Kate Moss’s mini-me sister Lottie—she has already proven to own the camera at just 18—but let’s not forget who originally nabbed the queen bee title. For her latest project, the 42-year-old Brit ditched the runway and instead teamed up with Massive Attack to create a super trippy music video we can’t get enough of.

Dubbed “Ritual Spirit” (featuring Azekel), the song is a solid representation of the English group’s trip-hop sound. Sure, the music, replete with deep bass hymns and moody, club-friendly rhythmic beats, is worth adding to your getting-ready playlist; however, it’s Moss who steals the show. In the video, the fashion icon rocks a nude bodysuit and parades about a dark room with nothing but a flashing light bulb and her don’t-mess-with-me attitude. Her hair is slicked back into a sporty, freshly washed ‘do, and her skin radiates with its own natural glow.

This, of course, isn’t the first time the always-It-girl has worked with a musician, previously having teamed up with Elton John, Paul McCartney, and The White Stripes, among others.

RELATED: View Previously Unseen Images of a 14-Year-Old Kate Moss at Her First Photo Shoot

Watch the scintillating video above and prepare to be blown away.

You May Like

Read More

Subscribe to InStyle

Subscribe today for less than $1 an issue!
GET IT NOW

Let's Make It Newsletter-Official

Never have InStyle FOMO again! Get the best fashion, beauty, celebrity exclusives and shopping advice straight to your inbox.
I'm in!