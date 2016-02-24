Watch Kate McKinnon Appear on The Ellen DeGeneres Show—as Ellen DeGeneres

Kate McKinnon is no stranger to impersonating Ellen DeGeneres. The hilarious actress often plays her on Saturday Night Live and has appeared previously on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in character, but today’s impression might be the best one yet.

DeGeneres introduced her lookalike with some kind (and self-flattering) words. “She’s beautiful, she’s charming, she’s smart, she’s hilarious—she’s me, is what she is,” the host said of McKinnon. “She really is hilarious, but it’s weird having somebody do impressions of you because you hear it and you’re like, ‘Well, that’s such an exaggeration. I mean, it’s funny, but it doesn’t sound like me at all.’”

McKinnon immediately jumped on stage to squash DeGeneres’s narrative. “I’m Ellen,” she said, dressed in a matching beige blazer, collared shirt, and white pants. “I got this, blondie.”

The actress went on to deliver DeGeneres’s monologue, telling a hilarious and fictitious tale about the host’s new puppy, Kid. The real Ellen continued to interrupt and defend her diction, but we have to say, McKinnon’s impression was pretty spot on.

And of course, the story ended with the duo busting a move. “If you’re Ellen, do you know what happens next?” the host asked. “Of course I do. I’m Ellen, and we dance.”

Watch the full video above and try to figure out which Ellen is which when they get lost dancing in the audience.