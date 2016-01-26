Watch Kate Hudson's Impressive Dubsmash of Adele's "Hello"

Jimmy Fallon may have finally met his match in Dubsmash with Kate Hudson. The Kung Fu Panda 3 actress often releases her own videos using the app so she finally got to put her skills to work last night on The Tonight Show when they tried to have the other guess what they were lip-synching.

First Fallon did a great Oprah impression as he mouthed, "You get a car! And you get a car!" Though he couldn't guess it, Hudson nailed it when she dramatically lip synched Adele's "Hello." But Fallon really came into his own when he did cartoon bird Woody Woodpecker's signature laugh. Finally, the two came together to lip sync the chorus from the Baha Men's "Who Let the Dogs Out" "My kids will love that," said Hudson, who is a mother of two boys, Ryder Robinson, 12, and Bingham Bellamy, 4.

RELATED: Kate Hudson's Too-Cute Sons Make Their Red Carpet Debut

Wearing a form-fitting sheer-inset black Michael Kors bodysuit paired with a black knit skirt also by the designer, Hudson, who co-starred with Fallon in Almost Famous more than 15 years ago, talked about promoting her new animated film, Kung-Fu Panda 3, with Jack Black.

"We went to Shanghai and then a place called Chengdu, which is literally in the middle of China," she said. "It’s huge and they say it’s a really small place, and you’re like, "How many people?" And they say "12 million." She continued, "It was actually really cool and then I got to see pandas. Chengdu is the home of the pandas. So I got to go and I got to hold a little baby panda, it was so insanely cute." She even shared her aww-inducing experience in an Instagram video (below).

I'm in love ❤️🐼❤️ A video posted by Kate Hudson (@katehudson) on Jan 20, 2016 at 6:55pm PST

RELATED: Kate Hudson and Son Ryder Sport Rival NFL-Themed Onesies

Watch Hudson play Dubsmash with Jimmy Fallon in the video above.