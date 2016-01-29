Watch Kaley Cuoco Use a Yellow Python to Channel Britney Spears on Lip Sync Battle

A python, a wrecking ball, and many, many Donald Trump wigs. Those were just some of the featured props during an especially zany episode of Lip Sync Battle Thursday night, when Kaley Cuoco faced off against her Wedding Ringer co-star Josh Gad.

To kick off the first round, Cuoco showed off her perfectly toned abs in a Calvin Klein sports bra and denim cutoffs and busted out Ludacris's "Move Bitch." Watch a clip of Cuoco's performance (included a little twerking) here:

Then it was Gad's turn. The Frozen star brought out his inner Olaf to sing Whitney Houston’s sweet song “How Will I Know"—and even sported her giant bow from the music video:

Kelsey McNeal/Spike/Viacom

While the first performances were impressive, they didn't quite prepare us for what was to come. For Round 2, Gad went to a very interesting place and then kept going—with the Divinyls song “I Touch Myself.” The actor (and his backup dancers) dressed up as Donald Trump to perform the racy track. At one point the camera cut to Cuoco laughing so hard she said, "I can't feel my face," and color commentator Chrissy Teigen also got in on the action by using a money gun to blow bills into the air from her booth.

Kelsey McNeal/Spike/Viacom

The big finish? Cuoco's Big Bang Theory co-star, Johnny Galecki, came out also dressed as Trump and he and Gad proceeded to make out.

Even though Gad's unexpected Trump impression was going to be hard to top, Cuoco had a great plan. She nailed her rendition of Britney Spears's iconic "I'm a Slave 4 U" performance at the 2001 MTV Video Music Awards, complete with a jungle theme and a huge, real, live yellow python on her shoulders. (Plus, it gave her yet another chance to show off her ripped stomach.)

Host L.L. Cool J ended up crowning Gad the winner—after all, he really did go all out—but in a sweet Olaf-like move he took off the championship belt and gave it to Cuoco. Watch Cuoco and Gad perform "I Touch Myself" and "I'm a Slave 4 U" in the video at top.

Lip Sync Battle airs on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.