Watch Kaley Cuoco Perform Ludacris in a Lip Sync Battle Sneak Peek

Kaley Cuoco is out for blood. The upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle shows a very different side of the Big Bang Theory star, who takes on Ludacris's "Move Bitch" for one of her performances.

In a new sneak peek clip, Cuoco wears a black sports bra and jean cutoff shorts and with a flannel shirt tied around her waist—and isn't letting anyone stand in her way. The show's color commentator, Chrissy Teigen, reacts to her performance by saying, "I watch The Big Bang Theory every week. Where's Penny?"

"Penny is not here, babe," Cuoco says. Whoa!

Cuoco shared this cute pic of her on Instagram a few weeks ago when she was filming the episode in her "costume."

This week the actress will face off against Frozen star Josh Gad, who also appears to be pulling out quite few stops (including singing the racy 1990 Divinyls hit, "I Touch Myself," while dressed as Donald Trump). It should should be an interesting show!

Watch a clip of Cuoco performing "Move Bitch" in the video at top, and catch her full episode of Lip Sync Battle Thursday, Jan. 28, at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.