Watch: This InStyle Editor's Elegant Wedding Included 15,000 White Rose Petals

When InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown started planning her Brooklyn wedding, she knew she wanted a "clean and elegant décor." Naturally, flowers played a huge part in setting up the mood for the black-tie event. Barfield Brown's florist, Karen Oliver, explains that it took months to plan the floral arrangements for the "elegant, but fun black-tie soirée." She ultimately decided to use long-stemmed white roses—1,600 of them, to be exact.

"White is quintessential 'elegant wedding' so the selection of the white roses played a key part in it," Oliver says. The result was nothing short of breathtaking: 15,000 rose petals bordered the guests' chairs and the wedding aisle the couple walked down. Watch the video above to find out more about the floral design at Barfield Brown's big day.