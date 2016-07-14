Watch: How One InStyle Editor Found the Wedding Dress of Her Dreams

Every bride-to-be tries on countless wedding dresses before finding The One, and InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown was no exception.
"It was important to me that even though I have a very edgy sense of style, I wanted my wedding dress to be very classic. I wanted to be able to look back at photos 20 years from now and feel like the dress I wore to my wedding day was timeless," Barfield Brown says.
At the end, she actually picked one of the first Vera Wang dresses that she had tried on—a stunning strapless mermaid gown with exquisite detailing. "It felt right when I put it on," Barfield Brown says.
To see how the InStyle editor found her wedding dress, watch the video above.
Show Transcript
[MUSIC] I'm Kahlana Barfield Brown an editor at InStyle. [MUSIC] Welcome to my wedding. [MUSIC] My husband and I met in Brooklyn. We lived in Brooklyn. We fell in love in Brooklyn. And so, we really wanted a Brooklyn wedding. We wanted to bring our families to the place that our relationship flourished. [MUSIC] It was important to me that although I have a very edgy sense of style, I wanted my dress to be very classic. [MUSIC] I wanted to be able to look back at pictures 20 years later and feel like the dress I wore on my wedding day was timeless. I went with Vera Wang. My dress is mermaid style and I wanted this style because it's so sexy. The detailing of this dress is so incredible and it just felt right when I put it on. It was one of the very first dresses I tried on. And at the end, after trying on a countless amount of dresses, this is the one that I went back to. [MUSIC] Walking down the aisle, I was so emotional. Because he is just the love of my life and has been my No. 1 friend. I just had been waiting for this day forever. [MUSIC] It was finally happening. [BLANK_AUDIO]