Watch: How One InStyle Editor Found the Wedding Dress of Her Dreams

Every bride-to-be tries on countless wedding dresses before finding The One, and InStyle's Fashion and Beauty Editor-at-Large Kahlana Barfield Brown was no exception.

"It was important to me that even though I have a very edgy sense of style, I wanted my wedding dress to be very classic. I wanted to be able to look back at photos 20 years from now and feel like the dress I wore to my wedding day was timeless," Barfield Brown says.

At the end, she actually picked one of the first Vera Wang dresses that she had tried on—a stunning strapless mermaid gown with exquisite detailing. "It felt right when I put it on," Barfield Brown says.

To see how the InStyle editor found her wedding dress, watch the video above.