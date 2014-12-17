Watch Justin Timberlake and Jimmy Fallon Play Nerdy Camp Pals on The Tonight Show

Justin Timberlake popped up on The Tonight Show on Tuesday to visit his old pal Jimmy Fallon and participate in a sketch in which they played younger, nerdier versions of themselves at summer camp. In a word, adorable.

In the SNL-worthy bit, the pair—hilariously rocking some braces and bad hair—did what any kid their age would have done in the '90s: played Truth or Dare, chatted about Full House, and sang Third Eye Blind's hit "Jumper." (Just a heads up, you're definitely going to have that tune stuck in your head all day after watching this.)

In true JT and JF fashion, the duo broke into giggles during the segment and declared they are "best friends forever." It's really not hard to imagine that these two would have been camp bunk buddies who got into trouble with counselors and burst into song. BFFs, indeed.

Check out their very funny Camp Winnipesaukee sketch in the video above.

