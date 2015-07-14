Watch Justin Bieber's Emotional Lip Sync Battle Performance of "Big Girls Don't Cry"

Justin Bieber is getting emotional this week—well, as least he is while channeling Fergie on Spike TV's Lip Sync Battle.

In a matchup against former football player Deion Sanders, Bieber highlights his sensitive side with a touching rendition of Fergie's "Big Girls Don't Cry." And in the new promo for this Thursday's episode, the "Baby" singer goes all in—complete with impassioned wrenching and a caress of Sanders's face (we're not sure if Sanders loved that moment though). Watch the preview of his performance by clicking on the image at top.

Bieber's take on Fergie was great, but for the second round we've seen a sneak peek of him going full on Ozzy Osbourne (think eyeliner and a wig). We can't wait!

Lip Sync Battle airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET on Spike TV.

