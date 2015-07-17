Watch Justin Bieber Take Lip Sync Battle to Whole New Level of Kooky

Meredith Lepore
Jul 17, 2015 @ 10:30 am

Last night's episode of Lip Sync Battle was, well, a bit insane. Justin Bieber faced off against former pro football player Deion Sanders and they left nothing on the table.

Bieber gave it his all performing Fergie's sentimental "Big Girls Don't Cry," though Sanders did not think it was "Fergalicious"—only "just good." Bieber's reply? "Get this old man out of here." Whoa, boys! For his turn, Sanders spiced things up with the classic "Play That Funky Music" by Wild Cherry. Watch the video above to see the amazing face off.

But this was nothing compared to Round 2. In full "Material Girl" costume Sanders gave Madonna a run for her money with his rendition of "Like a Virgin," and looked pretty good in a fluffy white skirt. However, Bieber wasn't going to go down without a fight. For his second performance, he channeled Ozzy Osbourne​ complete with the crazy eyeliner and wig for the singer's "Crazy Train"—and even bit a fake bat's head off! Watch it here:

In the end, Bieber's efforts weren't quite enough and Sanders took home the prize.

