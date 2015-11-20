Watch Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon Pull Off the Most Epic Handshake Ever

You've probably seen a few fancy handshakes your life, but never one like this. In a sketch for The Tonight Show, Justin Bieber and Jimmy Fallon revealed an extremely elaborate and quite funny "secret" handshake that took almost two minutes to complete.

After running into each other in the hallway at 30 Rock, the duo enter into a flawless greeting with multiple steps. Things start out simply with a handshake but Bieber and Fallon quickly progress into an assortment of acts that includes fist bumps, dancing, chanting, foot-hopping, games of patty cake, popcorn pantomimes, a hand hug, a real hug, and finally a butt tap.

It ends with the singer wishing Fallon "Happy Holidays." Watch their amazing handshake in full by clicking on the video at top.