WATCH: Justin Bieber and James Corden Carpool Karaoke Their Way to the 2016 Grammys

He's ba-aack. Justin Bieber may have already graced James Corden's ride with a Carpool Karaoke session twice, but it looks like that wasn't enough for the "Where Are Ü Now?" singer. Just in time for tonight's Grammys, Corden released a new Carpool Karaoke skit with Bieber, who won an early Grammy (his first!) for Best Dance Recording (along with Diplo and Skrillex), and it is everything we could've wanted and more.

In the new video, Corden and Bieber are on their way to the Grammy Awards, but there seems to be a problem—they're wearing identical looks. "It is a big deal. We already look stupid. I said I'm wearing white, don't wear the same as me. And what do you do?" The Late Late Show host asks the platinum blonde singer. "I thought it would be kind of cool," Bieber says. Justin, we totally agree.

Watch the video above to see their hilarious dialogue—plus find out what songs they belted out on their way to the big show.