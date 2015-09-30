Watch Julianne Moore Fail at Lying to Jimmy Fallon

Julianne Moore stopped by The Tonight Show on Tuesday to promote her new film Freeheld, but host Jimmy Fallon wasn't going to let her leave without participating in one of his funny games. This time, it was Box of Lies.

The rules are simple: The players take turns picking and peeking into boxes that contain very odd objects. The player then either tells the truth or makes up a lie about the box's contents and the opponent has to determine whether it's a lie or not.

In the first round, the pair didn't believe each other and both lost when Moore told the truth about her Oscar the Grouch plush toy and Fallon lied about having a naked rollerblading Ken doll. But when it came down to the wire, even Moore's Oscar-winning acting abilities couldn't nab her the championship.

Fallon correctly called out the actress for lying in the final round, but his win was bittersweet—the real object was a photo of them from earlier that night in a frame that said "Forever Friends." Always the nice guy, Fallon said he would give her the win. Watch it all go down in the above video!