Watch Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson Come Together in Adorable Mother's Day Trailer

As if Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston, and Kate Hudson weren’t capable of carrying a feel good rom-com on their own, director Garry Marshall has officially upped the ante with Mother’s Day, a soon-to-be-released comedy that stars all three of the Hollywood favorites. In the first official trailer for Marshall’s film (he’s also the wiz behind Pretty Woman, Valentine’s Day, and New Year’s Eve), three women with vastly distinct points of view let their lives unravel into each other’s—the perfect formula for a happy ending.

While Roberts takes on the role of Miranda, a red-headed TV host and author with no kids, Aniston channels Sandy, a single mom with two children whose ex-husband is now in love with a younger woman portrayed by Shay Mitchell. Throw in Aniston’s potential love interest, Jason Sudeikis, and a bit of sass from Hudson’s Jesse, who is living her life freely without her parents, and the results are expectedly hilarious.

Watch the full trailer above and mark your calendars—Mother’s Day hits theaters on April 29.