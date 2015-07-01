Watch Julia Roberts Channel a Badass FBI Agent in the Secret in Their Eyes Trailer

It goes without saying that Julia Roberts is gorgeous, but the actress is far from just a pretty woman in her latest flick, Secret in Their Eyes. In one of her most emotional roles since August: Osage County, the Oscar-winning actress takes on the role of an FBI agent seeking revenge for the murder of her daughter.

In the just-released trailer (above), Roberts appears to confidently open the hatchet for her next crime-ridden case only to quickly discover that the unfortunate victim is her closest family member. The minutes-long clip soon unravels into an frenzied manhunt for the killer alongside Academy Award–nominee Chiwetel Ejiofor, who, as we learn from the trailer, tries to prevent Robert’s character from taking the matter into her own hands and illegal territory.

RELATED: Julia Roberts Remembers Her Terrifying First Late-Night Experience

Written and directed by Billy Ray (Captain Phillips, The Hunger Games), the film boasts an all-star cast that also includes Nicole Kidman. As Robert’s co-star, she takes on the somewhat antagonistic role of a hard-to-break district attorney who can ultimately determine whether the murder case has to be revisited. The film is an adaptation of Argentinean film director Juan José Campanella​’s El Secreto De Sus Ojos and is based on a novel by Eduardo Sacheri. Secret in Their Eyes hits theaters Oct. 23.

Watch the first trailer by clicking on the video at top.

PHOTOS: Julia Roberts's Changing Looks