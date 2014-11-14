Watch Josh Hutcherson Play Beer Hockey with Jimmy Fallon

And Peeta thought the Hunger Games were tough! During his appearance on The Tonight Show on Thursday, The Hunger Games: Mockingjay—Part 1 star Josh Hutcherson squared off against Jimmy Fallon for a round of Beer Hockey, a game that combines air hockey and beer pong.

The stakes were already pretty high considering Hutcherson and Fallon had a score to settle from his last visit, when the actor and the host tied during a basketball shoot-out. But the frantic Beer Hockey quickly spiraled into a chaotic mess with multiple pucks going at once and plenty of trash talk. ("I'm so thirsty, Jimmy!" Hutcherson taunted at one point.)

At the end, the champion declared "The Hunger Games are over. I win!" See who came out on top by clicking on the video above.

