Watch Josh Duhamel and Kelly Osbourne Exchange Their Best Pickup Lines

Though we might assume it must be super easy for celebrities to approach anybody they find attractive and start a conversation, it seems they are actually just like us. Well, kinda. On Tuesday on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Kelly Osbourne and Josh Duhamel both explained how they hit on the opposite sex—and it was pretty interesting.

Osbourne revealed that when she is trying to "get the fellas" she is very blunt. "I just say you're fit because they might find me charming and then it's like a joke. And if they don't have a sense of humor, it's like 'Bye,'" she told Cordon and Duhamel. She also admitted that when she was younger she used to do something called "Hoping for the Best," where, after talking with a guy for a while, she would slowly lean forward for a kiss and... well, hope for the best! If it doesn't work out ,you can just say you fell out of your chair, Osbourne says. "So I did this one time and ended up with, let's just call it a Charlie Chaplin mustache because he had a cigarette in his mouth," she said. Watch Osbourne talk more about picking up guys in the clip above.

Then it was Duhamel's turn to share his flirting strategies. The actor, who has been married to Fergie since 2009, said he had had a crush on his wife before he even met her. When her group, The Black Eyed Peas, was booked to appear on his TV show, Vegas, he knew this was game time. "I was really nervous. It was like my moment of truth. I laid out my outfit the night before which I'd never done in my life. So it was a big buildup when I finally got to talk to her and all I could say was, 'You're hot.'"

Well apparently, it worked. Though Osbourne said that was a genius move, Cordon argued that Duhamel could only pull that off because, well, he's hot. "That is a different pickup line if I say it!" Cordon said. Watch Duhamel talk more about meeting his wife in the clip below.