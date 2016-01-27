Watch Josh Brolin Get Creative to Do a Kim Kardashian Impression

Josh Brolin has showcased his acting prowess on the big screen many times, but doing impressions of famous people is a completely different arena. However, he put his skills to the test on Tuesday night for a Tonight Show game called First Impressions.

In the game each player draws a card and must portray the celebrity whose name is written on it for the others to guess. Even tougher, Brolin was up against two Saturday Night Live veterans: fellow guest Kate McKinnon and, of course, host Jimmy Fallon. But the actor, who stars in the upcoming Hail, Caesar!, held his own—starting with a very convincing Regis Philbin!

Next up was McKinnon, who has done hilarious impressions of Ellen DeGeneres and Hillary Clinton on SNL. She struggled a bit when she drew "Christopher Walken" though Brolin and Fallon still managed to correctly guess the answer. Then it was Fallon's turn. He drew Mike Tyson and his impression was spot on (though he feared continuing it for too long).

However, Brolin may have won the game with an inventive impression of Kim Kardashian. After picking his card, he quickly looked for props and used a box of tissues to amplify his rear end. Impressively, Fallon nailed the right answer.

Watch Brolin and McKinnon play First Impressions in the video at top.