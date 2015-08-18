Watch Johnny Depp Jam Out on a Guitar for Charity

Johnny Depp has proven that he's no pretender when it comes to rocking out. On Sunday the Pirates of the Caribbean star joined Kiss's Gene Simmons and Aerosmith's Joe Perry on stage for a charity concert at the Lucky Strike bowling alley in Hollywood.

Depp—in an Oxford shirt, gray vest, and jeans—jammed out with the rock stars on a white electric guitar for a rendition of Kiss's "Rock and Roll All Nite." (Watch his performance in the above video.)

The actor also reportedly joined the house band for Alice Cooper's "School's Out." The concert benefited mendingkids.org, which helps pay for corrective surgeries for underprivileged children. "Mending kids is not only changing the lives of these kids, but making a difference in developing countries that are in need of medical care," Depp said in a statement.

Last week Depp's new Hollywood Vampires supergroup—whose members include Cooper, Perry, Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan, and drummer Matt Sorum—announced plans plans for a short concert tour to benefit charity and to release an album, Hollywood Vampires, on Sept. 11.

