Watch John Stamos Show Jimmy Kimmel How to Create a Classic Cheesy Sitcom Opening

Meredith Lepore
Sep 16, 2015 @ 9:00 am

Although John Stamos's new show, Grandfathered, debuts this fall, for most of us he will always be best known as Uncle Jesse from Full House. One of the most memorable elements is the sitcom's opening with its catchy theme song. So when Stamos appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday night, the talk show's host wanted to get in on the TV show intro fun and the actor readily shared his expertise for a hilarious series of sketches.

The duo tried to recreate an '80s sitcom opening complete with a cheesy song, punny show title, and totally staged entrances and poses by characters. Stamos, of course, was a pro but Kimmel couldn't quite get a handle on it despite his eye-catching wigs. But eventually, with the help of a wacky neighbor, they nailed it. Watch their funny recreations by clicking on the above video!

