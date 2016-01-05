Watch John Stamos and Jimmy Fallon Reenact the Most Awkward First Meeting Ever

It seems hard to believe that John Stamos could ever have an awkward moment. However, despite his devishly handsome looks and his inability to age, it turns out he is human and can make a fool of himself in front of other celebrities. Stamos explained on The Tonight Show last night that the first time he met Jimmy Fallon at a Paul McCartney concert, he was so eager that things got a little weird.

“Your thumb went in my mouth,” Fallon said. “I know for a fact it happened.” Stamos didn't remember "fish hooking" him quite as clearly, so they decided to reenact it for the audience with Stamos taking on the role of Fallon. Afterwards, Stamos joked, “Now I remember.” Fallon added, “I was honored to have John Stamos’s thumb in my mouth.” Hey, who wouldn't be?

RELATED: John Stamos Shares a Touching Message for Mary-Kate Olsen About Her Wedding

The Grandfathered star's new Netflix reboot, Fuller House, premieres on Feb. 26.

Watch Fallon and Stamos act out their awkward first encounter in the video above.