Watch Jodie Sweetin's Adorable Full House ​Parody for Her Dancing with the Stars Debut

Don’t think Fuller House star Jodie Sweetin has forgotten about her beloved on-screen family now that the reboot's entire first season has hit Netflix. For Monday night's premiere of Dancing with the Stars Season 22, the contestant and her dance floor partner Keo Motsepe turned to the original '90s sitcom for a comical kick-off.

In the short sketch, Sweetin and Motsepe take a drive in a hot red convertible and as the camera pans out to a sunny city a “Dance House” graphic appears. The pair then move on to smell flowers, gleefully smile at the camera, and parade about a sun-kissed locale. They also sit down to enjoy an outdoor picnic in the grass. Their picnic basket snack of choice? Glittery green heels, of course. Watch the video at top to see the adorable parody.

So how was the blonde’s debut on the show? “As a kid I didn’t care if I looked stupid and now as an adult I have this fear,” she said on the show as clips of her rehearsals played. “I’m coming back to do what I love. I’m reinventing myself now as a 34-year-old woman and I want people to see who I am today.”

Watch Sweetin and Motsepe to take on a tango set to Demi Lovato’s “Confident” in the above video.