Watch Jimmy Fallon's Impressive Danny Zuko Impression for Grease: Live's Julianne Hough

Julianne Hough is excited with a capital "E." You would be, too, if you were playing Sandy in Grease: Live this month on Fox. She stopped by The Tonight Show on Monday and told Jimmy Fallon, "I literally feel like my 5-year-old self inside and outside is just going 'Ahhhhh!!'"

Hough and Fallon reminisced about how great the original 1978 film was, but Hough says there is a lot to look forward to with this live production airing on Jan. 31. Grease: Live will feature some of the original cast members including Didi Conn and Barry Pearl (who played Frenchy and Doody, respectively) as well as Boyz II Men as Teen Angel, Carly Rae Jepsen as Frenchy, and Vanessa Hudgens as Rizzo. The show will also feature a live audience, which hasn't been done with these live musical productions before. So Fallon had to ask, is she nervous? "I agree with Tracy Morgan [Fallon's first guest that night]. I don't say nervous becase that means you want it to be over. I'm excited. I can't wait for it to start!" she said enthusiastically.

During the segment, Fallon also did an impeccable Danny Zuko impression when he asked who was playing the role (it's Broadway vet, Aaron Tveit). "I guess they didn't get my audition tape or something. Come on Sandy, we can do this. This is crazy. How can we do this live?" he said in full Zuko.

"You're pretty great! You look like you're still in high school," she told Fallon. "I've told you before you need to get your eyes checked," he said, laughing. Those two "go together" pretty well!

Grease: Live airs on Jan. 31 at 7 p.m. ET on Fox. Watch Hough talk more about Grease: Live in the video above.