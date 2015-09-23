Watch Jimmy Fallon's Empire Parody, Featuring Hilarious Big-Name Cameos

Empire Season 2 finally premieres tonight but super fan Jimmy Fallon could not wait. Last night he debuted Jimpire, his Empire parody on The Tonight Show and it was amazing.

Fallon took on the role of Juicy Jim, pulling off a very convincing impression of Terrence Howard's Lucious Lyon. Just like the real show, he contemplates who should run the Tonight Show empire after him. "I might not be around forever what with my finger in the condition it is. Who knows what could happen tomorrow?" he says at a board meeting. "I could stub my toe. I could bite my tongue. I could burn my tongue eating a hot microwave pizza."

As he tries to decide if Questlove, Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, or Dion Flynn should be his heir Higgy (Steve Higgins) in a full-on Cookie Lyon impression—complete with a huge fur coat, hat, and an affinity for expletives—bursts in.

To make things even more fun, Fallon runs into the real Howard while in full costume as Juicy Jim. Howard asks him not to parody Empire—which makes things a little awkward. Taraji P. Henson also makes a very memorable cameo as Cookie who shows Higgy who really is in charge. And finally, Donald Trump even shows up because why not? Watch the full clip by clicking on the image above.

Empire Season 2 premieres tonight at 9 p.m. on Fox.

