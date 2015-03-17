Watch Jimmy Fallon, Miles Teller, Jim Parsons, and Wiz Khalifa Play Catchphrase on The Tonight Show

Talk about a game night motley crew! On Monday, Tonight Show guests Miles Teller, Jim Parsons, and Wiz Khalifa all joined host Jimmy Fallon for two hilarious, unexpectedly intense rounds of Catchphrase.

RELATED: Watch Jennifer Lopez Team Up With Jimmy Fallon to Play Catchphrase on The Tonight Show

Teller and Khalifa were paired up and got off to a strong start, while Fallon and Parsons were strong teammates for most of the game (though the Big Bang Theory star had trouble with the talk show host's "running man" clue). While Teller struggled for a little while in the second round to get the rapper to guess Taylor Swift's hit song "Shake It Off," the duo still pulled off an impressive win after Parsons desperately tried to get Fallon to figure out "pirate's booty."

The whole thing was honestly just a sitcom/movie/song waiting to happen. Watch Fallon, Parsons, Teller, and Khalifa play Tonight Show Catchphrase clicking on the video above.

PHOTOS: See Jimmy Fallon and Other Men of Style