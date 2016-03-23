Watch Jimmy Fallon and Chris Martin Unite for a Gorgeous David Bowie Tribute

It’s been more than two months since David Bowie passed away after a battle with cancer, but the tributes keep rolling in. From Lady Gaga’s thrilling Grammys performance to Lorde’s beautiful tribute at the Brit Awards, each have been uniquely moving, and the latest from Jimmy Fallon and Chris Martin is no different.

In this clip from The Tonight Show, Fallon finds the Coldplay star backstage and asks him what he’s working on. Martin proceeds to play Bowie’s song, “Life on Mars?” on the piano, and Fallon chimes in with vocals. The result is a gorgeous celebration of Bowie’s illustrious career.

We knew Fallon was great at vocal impersonations from his segment, “Wheel of Musical Impressions,” but this new clip is something else entirely.

​RELATED: Watch Lorde's Beautiful David Bowie Tribute from the Brit Awards

Watch the video above to see the moving tribute to Ziggy Stardust.