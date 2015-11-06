Watch Jessica Alba's Daughter Haven Help Mommy Apply Makeup

Honest Beauty products are a major part of The Honest Co.'s empire; but it's Jessica Alba's daughter, Haven Warren, who is really capturing our attention. In Honest Beauty's new ad campaign, the 4-year-old was spotted helping mommy prepare for a busy day by applying a pretty pink lipgloss to Alba's pucker. Just before the actress-turned-entrepreneur heads out, she gives her mini-me a huge kiss as a thank you and she's off with her I-just-woke-up-like-this look.

The promotional video goes on to show how each product helps the on-the-go star look great no matter the occasion. You'll see Alba continue on her day, applying a cream blush onto her cheeks before heading into the office, a bronzer for after work outings, and a bold lip to liven up the night. Each shot proves that the Honest Beauty line can effortlessly fit into any woman's lifestyle. Press play at the top to watch the adorable video.