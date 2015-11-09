Watch: Jennifer Lopez Unveils the Trailer for Her New Series, Shades of Blue

American Idol may be winding down but Jennifer Lopez's next television project is just getting started—and may have you just as addicted.

The singer and actress stars in the upcoming cop drama Shades of Blue and on Sunday she released a new trailer for the NBC series on her Facebook page (watch it above). "So proud of Shades of Blue. Can’t wait for you all to see it," she wrote in the post. "Check out the trailer now! 'Who we think we are and who we turn out to be ... are they ever the same?'"

In the upcoming show, Lopez plays cop Harlee Santos, a single mother and a badass cop who makes up her own rules. "I've been known to improvise," Santos says to a colleague as the trailer cuts to her on top of a man in a boxing ring. However, the focus then shifts to her transformation into an FBI informant who has to keep an eye on her boss Matt Wozniak (played by Ray Liotta). And when Wozniak finds out someone on his team is leaking information to the bureau, he does not take it well. "There's a rat! A rat! An FBI informant on my team!" he screams. In another scene, Santos tells her FBI contact, "My life is at risk because of you. My daughter's future is at risk cause of you!"

You can start getting your weekly fix of J.Lo on Shades of Blue when it premieres on NBC Jan. 7, 2016. Watch the trailer for Shades by clicking on the image above.