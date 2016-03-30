Watch Jennifer Lopez Live-Text Leonardo DiCaprio (Who Responds!) During Carpool Karaoke

James Corden hit primetime Tuesday night with a special celebrating his one-year anniversary as host of CBS's The Late Late Show. And who better to enter the big time with than Jennifer Lopez? The superstar singer-actress-dancer appeared during one of the late-night talk show's most popular segments, Carpool Karaoke.

Right off the bat the American Idol judge inspired Corden to come up with a new nickname on their road trip. "You're J.Lo, I could be J.Co," he suggested. And to his delight, Lopez seemed to think it was a good idea.

"I think we should make a rap group together!" she said, and proposed that Corden open for her residency show in Las Vegas. However, the host didn't think stealing her thunder would be a good idea. "Yeah, but I worry about you having to follow it," he joked. "I worry the audience are like, 'Aw, that's a shame that he's gone.'"

Then came time for the tunes: During the trip the pair sang "Love Don't Cost a Thing," "Booty," and "Jenny from the Block." Lopez even taught Corden a few of her trademark music video dance moves!

But perhaps the most thrilling part of the segment came when Corden hijacked Lopez's cell phone, which included Demi Lovato, Iggy Azalea, Dwayne "the Rock" Johnson, and even Leonardo DiCaprio as contacts. Of course, Corden had to send a text to someone—and he chose DiCaprio. He typed out: “Hey baby, I’m kind of feeling like I need to cut loose. Any suggestions? Let me know. J.Lo.”

As Lopez laughed, grimaced, and pleaded with the host to delete it, Corden pressed send. Incredibly, later on in the segment, Lopez received a reply from DiCaprio. The Oscar winner wrote back: “You mean tonight, boo boo? Club-wise?”

"See here's the funny part is that he actually thinks I'm serious," Lopez said. "I guess I'm going out. Totally not. I'll be home cooking with my kids." She certainly had some great options!

Click the above video for Lopez's Carpool Karaoke (the extended web version)—and watch her discuss Spanish lyrics, NOT insuring her butt for $1 million, and her five "pretty spectacular" marriage proposals.