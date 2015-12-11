Watch Jennifer Lopez Go Casual with Wet Hair in New Shades of Blue Clip

Jennifer Lopez is serving up a completely different beauty look for her latest role in NBC's Shades of Blue. The gorgeous actress plays Detective Harlee Santos, a tough cop who is forced to choose between doing the right thing for the sake of her daughter or covering up for corrupt cops. And in the series, her usual long glamorous curls have been swapped out for a more pared back shoulder-grazing look.

In the sneak peek clip, we get to see Lopez's character attending a meeting with some of her team members. She rushes in late, and doesn't even have time for a quick blowout. But we have to admit that the 46-year-old looks great, even with soaked locks. Plus, we all know that a little break from the blow dryer can do wonders for your hair. We certainly can't wait to see more of the star on the weekly cop show. Watch Lopez go for the air-dried look in the clip above and be sure to tune in to Shades of Blue on Jan. 7 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC.