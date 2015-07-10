Watch Jennifer Lawrence Belt Out Cher on 'Conan'

Jennifer Lawrence showed the world her best Cher impression when she belted out 'Do You Believe' on 'Conan.'

Show Transcript

She's at it again! Jennifer Lawrence showed off her singing skills during her Comic-Con appearance on Conan. And it was just as hilarious as we all hoped it would be. Ready? Five, Six, Seven, Eight. Do you believe in life after love? I can feel something [MUSIC] [LAUGH] And now we don't believe in life after hearing J Law cover Cher. Entertainment Weekly even dubbed the moment what seems like the peak of modern culture, because what could be better than that? Oh yeah, the actress belting out "Jingle Bell Rock" on the late show last year. Have a holly Jolly Christmas. But if you thought Jennifer's singing voice was as bad as she normally makes it sound, you'd be wrong. Even though she's terrified to sing in front of other people, she recorded the hanging tree song for a scene in the Hunger Games Mockingjay part one, and it must have been pretty good because the track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 12. First of all, if I had gone [UNKNOWN], it would have reached number one. Not too bad for someone who hates to belt it out in public. Cher would definitely be proud.

She's at it again! Jennifer Lawrence showed off her singing skills during her Comic-Con appearance on Conan. And it was just as hilarious as we all hoped it would be. Ready? Five, Six, Seven, Eight. Do you believe in life after love? I can feel something [MUSIC] [LAUGH] And now we don't believe in life after hearing J Law cover Cher. Entertainment Weekly even dubbed the moment what seems like the peak of modern culture, because what could be better than that? Oh yeah, the actress belting out "Jingle Bell Rock" on the late show last year. Have a holly Jolly Christmas. But if you thought Jennifer's singing voice was as bad as she normally makes it sound, you'd be wrong. Even though she's terrified to sing in front of other people, she recorded the hanging tree song for a scene in the Hunger Games Mockingjay part one, and it must have been pretty good because the track debuted on the Billboard Hot 100 at number 12. First of all, if I had gone [UNKNOWN], it would have reached number one. Not too bad for someone who hates to belt it out in public. Cher would definitely be proud.