Watch Jennifer Lawrence and Bradley Cooper Reunite Once Again in the Joy Trailer

Silver Linings Playbook alums Jennifer Lawrence, Bradley Cooper, and Robert De Niro are back together again for David O. Russell's latest film Joy, and from the looks of the just-released trailer they've created movie magic once again.

Based on the life of Joy Mangano (played by Lawrence), the inventor and founder of Ingenious Designs, Russell's forthcoming drama explores what it's like to become the matriarch of a family and head of a business dynasty at a young age. Spanning four generations, the trailer opens up with Joy as a child and her mother telling her how life will go on. This is followed by a montage of her life as a chorale version of The Rolling Stone's "You Can't Always Get What You Want" plays in the background—a pretty telling clue that Joy's life doesn't go exactly as her mother predicted.

Watch the trailer above to get a sneak peek at the role that might just earn Lawrence her next Oscar nod.

