Watch Jennifer Hudson and James Corden Sing Karaoke on a Road Trip

If only all commutes were this fun! James Corden picked up Jennifer Hudson for a round of carpool karaoke on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Monday, and the duo belted out three of her songs between stops at a fast food joint and her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

They kicked things off with "Trouble" by Iggy Azalea (which features Hudson) before rolling into a drive-through, where the server was thrilled to hear Hudson sing out the host's order of a cheeseburger and a Diet Coke. "I worked at a Burger King," she told Corden. "My favorite part was singing in the driveway."

Their version of "If This Isn't Love" was interrupted when they cruised by Hudson's star and they hopped out to take a selfie with it, and the ride ended after a powerful rendition of "And I Am Telling You I Am Not Going" from Dreamgirls. We are telling you to watch the entire video, above.

