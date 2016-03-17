Watch Jennifer Garner Paint Jimmy Fallon's Face in a Wild Game of Truth or Door

Truth or Dare is already a rather stressful game but the Tonight Show's new Truth or Door takes things up a notch. Jennifer Garner, Cuba Gooding Jr., and host Jimmy Fallon gave it a try Wednesday: The game works by giving each player a choice between answering a revealing question or opening one of three doors that contains a dare.

Gooding Jr. kicked things off in a fun way. After selecting "Door," his dare was to talk and dress like a cowboy for the remainder of the game. Garner, who looked stunning in an LBD and beige-and-black heels, followed his lead and also picked "Door." Her dare was to hold three frozen water balloons for the rest of the game.

Finally it was Fallon's turn. He selected "Truth," but when the question was “Tell us about the night you lost your virginity" he took a hard pass and opted for "Door." But behind the door? Steve Higgins held two palettes of paint for Garner and Gooding Jr., who were then told to paint his face in any way they wanted.

Watch the video above to see the group's reactions as they play Truth or Door.