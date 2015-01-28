Watch Jennifer Aniston Play a Sexy Psychiatrist In the Trailer for She's Funny That Way

Jennifer Aniston is dishing out sound (and hilarious) advice in the trailer for her upcoming film She's Funny That Way, and we can't help but laugh at all of the star's witty quips.

The comedy tells the story of Arnold (Owen Wilson), a married Broadway director who happens to fall for Izzy (Imogen Poots), a prostitute-turned-actress who lands an audition for the lead role in his latest play—Aniston plays Jane, a psychiatrist who counsels the confused aspiring star.

RELATED: Jennifer Aniston Wows Us In a Red Suit (and Nothing Else)

"Are there any up sides to this job?" Aniston's character asks Izzy in a therapy session about why she chose to become a hooker. "There are plenty of ups," she replies. Aniston's response? "Well, that's disgusting."

Directed by Peter Bogdanovich, the flick premiered last August at the Venice Film Festival and also stars Quentin Tarantino, Will Forte, Kathyrn Hahn, and Rhys Ifans. Be sure to catch She's Funny That Way when it hits theaters on May 1.

PHOTOS: Jennifer Aniston's 32 Best Little Black Dresses