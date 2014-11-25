Watch Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow Have a Celebrity Curse-Off on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

In the Horrible Bosses movies, Jennifer Aniston plays the wildly inappropriate Dr. Julia Harris, a dentist who does—and says—some pretty shocking things. During her visit to Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Monday, Aniston put her foul-mouthed skills to the test when she played Celebrity Curse-Off with her old friend, The Comeback star Lisa Kudrow. (This marks for the second time this year that Jimmy Kimmel has had a mini-Friends reunion with the women of the show.)

The former Friends stars had to one-up each other by spouting bleep-worthy bad words and phrases (that they couldn't repeat) during a series of five-second rounds. Aniston—who looked radiant in a strapless red dress during her appearance— kicked things off with a Horrible Bosses 2-worthy expletive and it only got crazier from there. (Impressively enough, Aniston and Kudrow curse in both Greek and French, respectively, during the segment.)

To find out who won, watch the hilarious and outrageous Celebrity Curse-Off between Aniston and Kudrow above!

