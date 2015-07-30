Watch Jason Segel Try to Sneak Ridiculous Words into a Casual Conversation

Jason Segel is known for being a nice guy, but one who plays by his own rules—who else can get away with male full frontal nudity and go on to star in a Muppet movie? So it’s no surprise that he made some grammatical tweaks while playing “Word Sneak” with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show Wednesday.

The premise is simple enough. Both players are given a set of odd words that they need to incorporate into a normal conversation. “Do you have any summer plans?” Fallon started out.

Indeed Segel does. “I was thinking I would head down south and check out the mongeese,” he replied after being given the word “mongoose.”

RELATED: Watch Tom Cruise Perform The Weeknd in an Incredible Lip Sync Battle

“I get bored when there’s a single, just a mongoose,” he clarified, before complimenting Fallon on his late-night talk show success. “I remember I came on very early in your reign here,” he said.

“You came on when I was just a dancing frankfurter running around,” Fallon replied. (One guess to figure out his word!)

The End of the Tour star continued to mess with his assigned cards. Mustachioed movie critic Gene Shalit got incorporated into a bit on how Segel is adjusting his diet to wear certain types of clothing (to wear pants, he might eat some onions, i.e. "jean, shallot”). He also claimed that playing with dolls was a good “Activia” when he was supposed to mention the probiotic-laden yogurt. Click the video above to see how he managed to insert "urologist" into the conversation.

RELATED: Watch Katie Holmes Play the Sticky "Say Anything" Game