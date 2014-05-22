Watch Jason Mraz Answer InStyle Readers' Rapid-Fire Questions

Before Jason Mraz revealed the name and release date of his new album this week (it's called YES! and will be out July 15), he stopped by InStyle.com's offices to give us the inside scoop. "It's my first official acoustic album, but you wouldn't know it because it's beautifully produced and packs a punch," he told us.

While he was here, he also took our 60-second challenge and answered as many questions as he could that were submitted from InStyle’s Facebook and Twitter followers. Watch the above video to see what he revealed in the nick of time, then make sure to scoop up his album when it drops in July. His first single off the record, "Love Someone" is available now.

